Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian military positions along Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Between 7:40 and 8 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces, using mortars and large-caliber weapons, began their attack, said the Defense Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the situation was relatively stable at around 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

“As of now, the adversary’s fire has been silenced,” said the Ministry.