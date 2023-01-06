Continuing their aggression against the people of Artsakh, Azerbaijani forces fired at a farmer who was working on his tractor in the Hatsi village of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Nagorno Karabakh police said that the farmer, identified as I. Abrahamyan, a resident of Hatsi village, contacted law enforcement agencies and said that around 1 p.m. local time on Friday , January 6, while working in his Belarus 82-1 tractor in the fields known as Kaghnun Tak he came under automatic small arms fire from the adjacent Azerbaijani military position.

The Martuni police department reported the incident to the Russian peacekeepers, who on Wednesday claimed that they were complying with their mandate and were conducting round the clock monitoring of positions, including in Martuni.

The Friday attack came on the 26th day of Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh.