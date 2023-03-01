Azerbaijani forces opened fire at farmers in Artsakh’s Martuni region on two occasion on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Artsakh Interior Ministry forces reported.

Around 4:550 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Azerbaijani servicemen fired from their combat positions from different caliber firearms in the direction of 53-year-old identified as A. Avanesyan from the Murishen village of Martuni. The target was in the process of farming with a tractor in the Berdashen village.

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire from their military positions in the direction of a 59-year-old man identified as S. Vardanyan from the Berdashen district, in the Davala village, impeding his farming efforts.

According to the regional law enforcement department, a report was filed and presented to the Russian peacekeeping contingent.