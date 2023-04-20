Azerbaijani forces continued to open sporadic fire at positions in both Armenia and Artsakh, advancing their military aggression.

Between 3:40 to 7 p.m. local on Thursday, Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with various caliber weapons at Armenian military positions in the Verin Sorzha village near Vartenis, in the Gegharkunik Province, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported.

No casualties were reported.

Also on Thursday, police in Artsakh reported that Azerbaijani forces opened fire at a group of civilians who were farming in the field under Armenian control in the occupied Akhnaghbuyr village in Artsakh’s Askeran Region.

Russian peacekeeping forces were informed about the latest breach of the ceasefire agreement, while all farming was halted.