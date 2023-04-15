Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the Sotk Gold mine in Vertenis, in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province Friday evening.

Beginning at 7 p.m. local time and until 11 p.m. the Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the Sotk Gold Mine, Ruzanna Grigoryan, a spokesperson for the GeoPro Mining Gold Company told News.am on Saturday.

“In general, the situation was calm at night, but the shootings resumed again in the morning, as a result of which we decided to stop the work of the mine and evacuate employees,” she said.

According to Grigoryan, there are no casualties among the employees and equipment was not damaged.

This latest attack comes days after Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenian military positions in the Tegh village of Armenia’s Syuink Province, killing four soldiers and injuring six others.