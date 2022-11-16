Azerbaijani forces continued their violation of the ceasefire on Wednesday when they opened fire on civilian targets in Artsakh’s Askeran region.

A 36-year-old resident of Sarushen village of Askeran region reported the attack to the Martuni Regional Police Department in Karmir Shuka that on November 16 that while working on a farm in his village, at around 11:40 a.m. local time, in the Amaras Valley, the Azerbaijani forces fired sporadically at the residents working in the field from various firearms from the adjacent military position.

The Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informed told Armenpress that everything has been suspended at the farm due to the violation of the ceasefire.

According to the Internal Affairs ministry, the police provided relevant materials to the Russian peacekeeping troops, adding that the Martuni regional police department is engaged in the investigation.

Last Friday, an Artsakh farmer sustained injuries from another Azerbaijan attack in the Khramort village of Askeran.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Azerbaijan for that attack.