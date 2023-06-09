Azerbaijani forces on Friday opened fire on a vehicle transporting Armenian soldiers in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the defense ministry reported.

At 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire on the vehicle, which was traveling near the Kakhakn village. There were no casualties the defense ministry said.

Throughout this week, Armenian military officials accused Azerbaijani forces of violating the ceasefire and continuing to attack Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

A scheduled meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhum Bayramov, in Washington was canceled at Baku’s request. The meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, was to be hosted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Last week, Azerbaijani forces breached Armenia’s sovereign territory and abducted two soldiers who were on a food delivery mission to one of the Armenian military units in the Syunik Province. Azerbaijani authorities promptly charged the two soldiers with terrorism and other trumped up charges.

Azerbaijani forces also violated the northern and eastern sections of the line-of-contact in Artsakh, that country’s defense ministry said on Friday.

In addition to the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan since December 12, its forces have been targeting civilians in various regions of Artsakh, with farmers bearing the brunt of those attacks as they attempt to carry out their day’s work.