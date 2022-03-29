The situation continued to remain tense in Artsakh’s Askeran region on Tuesday, as Azerbaijani forces, after breaching the line-of-contact, advanced into the Parukh village and are still occupying the strategically important Karaglukh heights.

As Moscow signaled on Tuesday that will ramp up its peacekeeping contingent, soldiers of the Artsakh Army are taking additional steps to secure the area,

“The Azerbaijani troops remain in their positions in Karaglukh section adjacent to Parukh and no changes in positions took place during the day. The Artsakh Armed Forces took additional warning and suppressive measures especially in the direction of Karaglukh. Parallel with this, works continue with the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command with the purpose of withdrawing the Azerbaijani side to their initial positions,” the Artsakh authorities said, urging the population to remain calm.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry published a map on Monday showing positions Azerbaijan has occupied in Artsakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh said it was calling in reserve forces in order to thwart the Azerbaijani military advance in Parukh village.

After almost of month continued shelling of Armenian villages in Artsakh’s Askeran region, Azerbaijani forces advanced their positions inside Artsakh, where a days-long standoff has escalated tensions and threats to the population and Artsakh’s security.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Azerbaijan was in violation of the November 9, 2020 agreement that established a fragile ceasefire. Moscow also confirmed reports that Azerbaijani forces had deployed four Turkish-made Bayraktar drones to attack the area.

Artsakh authorities evacuated women, children and the elderly from the area, with the government vowing to assist these newly-displaced people until a resolution is found to the latest aggression by the Azerbaijani forces.

Artsakh authorities are calling for Azerbaijani forces to return to their original positions and urging the international community to step up its efforts to tame Azerbaijan’s attacks in Artsakh.

The United States, France and Russia have all condemned the Azerbaijani troop movements in the area, with France and Russia calling on Azerbaijani to end its advances.

The Artsakh foreign ministry accused Baku of continuing what it called “humanitarian terrorism” and politicizing the acute humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. The statement on Tuesday came in response to the sudden resumption of gas supplies to Artsakh, which were being blocked by Azerbaijan since March 7.

“On March 28, the gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh was resumed through the only gas pipeline entering Artsakh from the Republic of Armenia. This month, Azerbaijan has twice disrupted the supply of natural gas to Artsakh for a lengthy period, causing a humanitarian crisis,” said the Artsakh Foreign Ministry. “Politicization of humanitarian issues is inadmissible and immoral, and any attempt of the kind is a challenge to the entire civilized world.”

The faction represented in Artsakh parliament echoed the demands put forth by Stepanakert and Yerevan, calling on Azerbaijan to return its forces back to their initial positions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Artsakh parliamentary factions—Free Motherland-UCA, United Motherland, Justice, Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Democratic Party of Artsakh—decried and condemned Azerbaijan for using Artsakh’s gas supply to “exert psychological pressures on and terrorize the people of Artsakh.”

The gas blockade was happening simultaneously with the incessant shelling of Askeran villages.

“By highly appreciating the consistent steps being taken by the Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the Republic of Artsakh, we expect the return of Azerbaijani armed forces to their initial positions,” said the lawmakers’ statement.