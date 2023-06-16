The 19th century Halevor Bridge in Artsakh’s Hadrut has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis

Satellite images published by the Caucasus Heritage Watch have revealed that Azerbaijanis have destroyed the Halevor Bridge, built in the 19th century, in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut.

The CHW said that the destruction occurred during road work being carried out by Azerbaijanis in the area.

“We have been concerned about this bridge since last summer. It was clearly visible in an Oct. 2021 satellite image. But the bridge no longer could be discered by July 2022. In CHW’s monitoring report #4, we provisionally designated it as damaged. April 2023 imagery now shows that the bridge was destroyed during roadwork,” CHW reported.

The progression of the bridge’s destruction as recorded by CHW

Halevor or Halivor Bridge was build in 1835 in Hadrut two kilometers south-west of the Mets Tagher village. The bridge runs over the Ishkhanaget river and is one of six bridges, four of which continue to be used.

An inscription was etched at the side of the bridge during its construction in 1835

The bridge connected Mets Tagher across the river with the Tumi village.

It is a single-arched, half-cylindrical arched bridge connected the rocky ravines. It was 20 meters long, 3 meters wide and 9 meters high. The width of the arch opening was 9 meters. A construction inscription was carved into the wall of the northwestern section.

The bridge was built of large and small pieces of quartz, with a strong lime mortar.