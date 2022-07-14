The Investigative Committee of Armenia said on Thursday that it has launched a probe surrounding the disappearance of a resident of Khachik village in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province.

According to the villager’s brother the subject left his house on June 3 and did not return.

“As a result of operational measures it became known that on June 3, at about 09 a.m. (local time), a resident of Khachik village, A.Kh., alone went to an area bordering Azerbaijan known as ‘Jaghatsi Dzor’ to pick plants. There three unknown people of Azerbaijani nationality approached him and transported him to Nakhichevan against his will. On June 12 A.Kh. was returned to the area called ‘Jaghatsi Dzor,’ from where he returned to the village of Khachik,” the investigative committee told Armenpress on Thursday, adding that probe into the circumstances of this act continues.

Last week, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani forces opened fire from various directions and using heavy artillery at Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.