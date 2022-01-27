Azerbaijan continues its policy of destroying cultural monuments and erasing Armenian traces in territories it has occupied since the end of the 2020 war.

The latest example of vandalism is the removal of the cross from the Spitak Khach (White Cross) Church in the village of Vank in the Hadrut region, Karabakh Records reported.

Azerbaijanis have removed the roof of the church, claiming refurbishing efforts

A video shared on social media clearly shows that the Azerbaijanis have removed the cross of the church.

Under the guise of renovation, Azerbaijanis demolished the roof of the church, thus trying to completely eliminate the Armenian cultural trace, to present another Armenian church as belonging to the Udis.

In early November 2021 Azerbaijan organized a visit of religious representatives of its Udi community to the church. During the visit, the church was presented as an “Albanian-Udi cultural monument.”