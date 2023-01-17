Azerbaijani agents wearing masks terrorized 19 teenagers who have been stranded in Armenia and separated from their families, but were finally able to travel back to Artsakh.

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said Tuesday that 19 teenagers who were in Armenia to participate in the Junior Eurovision contest when Azerbaijan blockaded Artsakh on December 12 were traveling back to Artsakh.

The van carrying them was being escorted by Russian peacekeeping forces and was stopped by Azerbaijanis in the Shushi-Karin Tak section of the road, where Azerbaijani government agents claiming to be environmental activist and the journalists serving them are stationed. A group of 10 to 15 Azerbaijanis with cameras and in civilian clothes approached the car, some of them broke into the car and filmed the children in the car, Stepanyan said.

The provocative actions of the Azerbaijanis caused a commotion in the car, and one of the children fainted as a result, Stepanyan added.

The Azerbaijanis were removed from the car by Russian peacekeepers. As the car was passing through the blockaded section of the road, the Azerbaijanis “protesters” began shouting at the children inside the vehicle.

“This insolent behavior of the agents of the Azerbaijani government is an arbitrary and illegal interference in the private life of children, an illegal encroachment on their psychological integrity, honor and reputation. These criminal actions completely reveal their true goals and desires,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

“The hatred of Azerbaijanis toward Armenians knows no bounds. They are targeting even minors—children,” added Stepanyan.

“This provocation and criminal act once again proves the fact that the road is blocked and that safe travel is impossible, even when accompanied by Russian peacekeepers,” Stepanyan said.