The International Court of Justice on Friday halted hearings in a case brought by Azerbaijan against Armenia, after Armenia’s legal representatives presented objections.

Armenia’s representative on international legal matters, Yeghishe Kirakosyan said that Armenia objected to all provisions of the case brought by Azerbaijan against Armenia in the case known as the “Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.”

“It was reasoned that most of the claims set forth in Azerbaijan’s lawsuit are outside the court’s jurisdiction and inadmissible,” Kirakosyan explained in a statement.

On February 22, the ICJ granted Armenia’s request for an interim measure that obligated Azerbaijan to ensure uninterrupted movement of citizens, vehicles, and goods in both directions through the Lachin corridor until the final decision on the “Armenia v. Azerbaijan” claim is rendered. Azerbaijan has not complied with this decision, despite calls on Baku by various countries, including the United States, to adhere with the decision.