COAF and MIASEEN’s Backgammon Block Party flyer

GLENDALE—Children of Armenia Fund and MIASEEN are turning up their speakers and setting up their backgammon boards for a night to benefit COAF’s community-based holistic education, healthcare, social services, and economic development programs for rural youth in underserved villages across Armenia.

The Backgammon Block Party will take place Saturday, November 19 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at MIASEEN Studios in Glendale and is being hosted by comedic actor/writer Lory Tatoulian who has been a longtime COAF supporter. The fundraiser will feature an Ultimate Backgammon Tournament, along with drinks, a fabulous raffle, music from Anabadi, and of course food from the Armenian taco geniuses Taco Maco!

Lory Tatoulian

All 32 spots for the Ultimate Backgammon Tournament have been sold out and general tickets are still available! All raffle ticket purchases, entry fees, and profits from the event will be donated to COAF whose mission over the past 19 years is to provide Armenia’s future generations with resources needed to realize their own potential to thrive and contribute to the advancement of their rural communities.

Tickets and additional information regarding the Backgammon Block Party can be found online.

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 66 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions, impacting more than 107,000 beneficiaries.

Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing the SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. As an exemplary model of development, COAF SMART will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region.