Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández has become the latest target of Baku’s diplomatic attacks when he was called “pro-Armenian” by Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry on Monday.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to Argentina’s Ambassador to Baku Mariangeles Bellusci, when it summoned her to explain remarks made by Fernández, who, during the G20 Summit in India, called attention to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh as a result of the Lachin Corridor blockade.

Baku accused President Fernández of bias, noting that “statements distorting the prevailing realities in the region using terminology directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are regrettable.”

In his address to the G20 summit Fernández called out Azerbaijan for their “painful blockade” of the Lachin corridor.

“At a time when there’s war in Eastern Europe, violent conflicts are emerging, which get less public attention but are equally painful, such as the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which has caused a humanitarian crisis, aimed at punishing the Armenian people on its own territory,” Fernández said.

“Argentina reiterates its commitment to multilateralism as a supreme method for international mutual-understanding,” Fernández added.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan thanked President Fernández for raising the issue of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor at the G20 Summit.

“We value messages from international partners, whose purpose is to restore unrestricted movement in the Lachin Corridor,” Mirzoyan said in a post on X.