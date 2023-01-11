During a telephone conversation with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhum Bayramov falsely accused Armenia of “continuously obstructing a number of constructive initiatives by the Azerbaijani side aimed at normalizing relations in the post-conflict period.”

Bayramov told Donfried that Armenia was “grossly violating” the November 9, 2020 agreement, and accused Armenia of using the Lachin Corridor to advance its military threats by conducting illegal trade and unsanctioned transporting and planting of mines, as well as ransacking what he called Azerbaijan’s natural resources, thus creating an environmental crisis.

He told the American diplomat that accusations that Azerbaijan is blockading Artsakh are baseless, according to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry statement.

“Every day a large number of vehicles from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are traveling on the road to provide humanitarian assistance and for other purposes,” Bayramov told Donfried.

The State Department official on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who emphasized that Azerbaijan was violating international norms, saying Baku’s claims of environmental damage are false.

Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan is obligated to restore the traffic on the Lachin Corridor based on November 9, 2020 agreement “without any preconditions.”

Through statement and social media posts, the State Department and the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan have urged the immediate opening of the Lachin Corridor.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also reiterated that international bodies concerns about the situation on the Lachin Corridor and urged for its immediate opening.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his calls to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements and expresses his support to the ongoing mediation efforts,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told Armenpress on Tuesday.

“The UN Country Teams in Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to maintain open channels with the authorities and international partners on the ground, and stand ready to respond if requested and as conditions allow,” the UN spokesperson said.