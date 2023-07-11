Artsakh Accuses Baku of Trying to Shut Down ICRC Office in Artsakh

Azerbaijan on Tuesday accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of abetting “smuggling” of contraband from Armenia to Artsakh and using the excuse to again shut down the Lachin Corridor to ICRC’s humanitarian transports.

Baku alleged that on July 1, 3 and 5 that vehicles representing the ICRC attempted to transport various items without the proper customs checks.

The Azerbaijani border patrol department said that “the illegal truck was carrying cigarettes, cell phones and gasoline.”

“Despite the fact that the International Committee of the Red Cross was warned about this through official channels, the illegal actions continued, and the necessary steps were not taken to curb them,” the Azerbaijani border patrol said, adding that the Lachin Corridor will remain closed until a criminal investigation is concluded.

The ICRC issued a statement saying that its work remains humanitarian in nature, but acknowledged that drivers hired by the group had transported commercial goods into Artsakh.

“The ICRC is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. No unauthorized material has been found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC. All cargo is subject to customs checks by the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said the ICRC in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, we regret that without our knowledge four hired drivers tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles which were temporarily displaying the ICRC emblem. These individuals were not ICRC staff members and their service contracts were immediately terminated by the ICRC,” the statement explained.

“Our work along the Lachin corridor is always strictly humanitarian. This essential work, which has allowed more than 600 patients to be evacuated for medical care and for medical supplies, food, baby formula and other essentials to reach health care facilities and families, must be allowed to continue. This work is always done with the agreement of the sides and makes a difference to the lives of thousands of people,” said the ICRC.

The Artsakh Human Rights Defenders office accused Baku of attempting to close down the ICRC offices in Artsakh and force the international organization to operate as part of its operations in Azerbaijan.

Touching on the situation that prompted Tuesday’s closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh rights defender’s office said that Baku was using this matter as a pretext to completely cut off humanitarian aid assistance, pointing out that the existence of a checkpoint at the Hakari bridge is illegal.

“Vehicles belonging to the ICRC are hardly being searched in any part of the world as thoroughly as they are at the illegally installed checkpoint of Azerbaijan, which aims to deliberately obstruct the mission of the only international humanitarian organization in Artsakh,” the Artsakh rights defender said in a statement. “Azerbaijan is clearly ignoring the special status of the ICRC defined by international law, which envisages the inviolability of ICRC personnel, vehicles and cargo.”

“By undermining the activities of the ICRC, the Azerbaijani side once again is proving that humanitarian issues and the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh are used as a leverage to apply pressure on the peaceful population of Artsakh and create unbearable living conditions for them,” explained the statement.