Artsakh’s former president Arayik Harutyunyan and the former commander of the Artsakh’s Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan are among 300 prominent Artsakh leaders who are listed a “most wanted” list announced by Azerbaijan Sunday.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor Generel Kamran Aliyev announced the list saying that they have all been placed under international “most wanted” lists.

The former president and commander are being charged “in connection with rocket attacks on the civilian population of Ganja and the killings of civilians during the 44-day war,” according to the Azerbaijani prosecutor, who confirmed that four people from the 300-person list have already been arrested and imprisoned.

Azerbaijani authorities confirmed on Saturday that former Artsakh Foreign Minister and current presidential adviser David Babayan is in Azerbaijani custody.

Babayan on Thursday said in a social media post that he planned to travel to occupied Shushi to turn himself in to Azerbaijani authorities.

Azerbaijani guards also have arrested the former First Deputy Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army Major General Davit Manukyan and the commander of the Artsakh forces Lieutenant general Levon Mnatsakanyan.

These arrests followed the very public apprehension of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan on Wednesday. Vardanyan has been remanded to pre-trial custody for four months.