Official Baku on Monday said proposals by Yerevan to open three border posts to facilitate travel from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan is “unrealistic” and accused Armenia of not fulfilling its obligations stemming from the November 9, 2020 agreement.

“Armenia should cease fake pretexts to evade from its commitments under Trilateral Statement of Nov 2020 to link auto/railroads through Zangazur corridor. To suggest 3 unrealistic options of check points for connectivity ignoring 20 months-long discussions is not a good policy,” said Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry in a tweet.

Official Baku was responding an earlier tweet by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who said that Azerbaijan had not responded to proposal made by Armenia regarding the operation of three checkpoints that will facilitate travel between Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan.

“A draft decision of the Armenian government on opening of 3 checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to provide connection between eastern Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is being formally circulated for several months. Government of Armenia is waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan,” the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tweeted.

In August Armenia presented its approach to transport and travel after the opening of roads. Yerevan suggested placing three border posts through which Azerbaijani travelers may enter Armenia, and follow the procedures embedded in Armenian law.

Russia, on several occasions, has said that the process of opening roads between Armenia and Azerbaijan must take place by respecting each other’s territorial integrity. Earlier this month, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Overchuk all but rejected Azerbaijan’s insistence on opening a so-called “corridor” through Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan insisted that during the meeting in Prague on October 6 he did not receive a succinct response from Pashinyan regarding the auto routes within the context of opening transport links between the two countries.

“The opening of transport routes is a component of the peace agreement. In fact, it should have already happened. It is an obligation undertaken by Armenia in the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, which has not been fulfilled so far,” Aliyev said in Prague.

“It’s not funny anymore. Everyone knows from where the railways and roads should pass. We don’t understand why they don’t give us a road to Nakhichevan voluntarily,” Aliyev added.

A breach of duty is, of course, shameful, but we are still exercising restraint. I am sure that we will achieve our goal, it would just be good if it happened sooner rather than later,” Aliyev said in a veiled threat.