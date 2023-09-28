A court in Baku ordered Ruben Vardanyan to be remanded in custody for four months pending a trial, Azerbaijani news media reported on Thursday.

Vardanyan was apprehended by Azerbaijani border guards at the Lachin corridor on Wednesday, his wife, Veronica Zonabend said in a statement.

“My husband, Ruben Vardanyan, the philanthropist, businessman and former minister of state of Artsakh, has been arrested and is being held captive by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border as he attempted to leave this morning, along with thousands of Armenians escaping Azerbaijani occupation,” Zonabend said in a statement she issued to the press.

“Ruben stood with the Arsakh people during the 10-month blockade and suffered along with them in the struggle for survival. I ask for your prayers and support to ensure my husband’s safe release,” the statement added.

Azerbaijan’s state security service announced that Vardanyan was detained in the Lachin corridor and taken to Baku, without elaborating on the reasons for his capture.

“Vardanyan was handed over to relevant state bodies so that they make a decision regarding him,” the APA news agency quoted it as saying.

Official sources in Baku also circulated a photograph of a handcuffed Vardanyan escorted by Azerbaijani officers at an unspecified airfield.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was not aware of the arrest.

“I don’t have such information, that’s why I can’t comment,” Peskov told RIA Novosti.

The government of Armenia has filed an application to the European Court of Human Rights.

Hasmik Samvelyan, the spokesperson of the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters, told Armenpress that Armenia requested in the application information on the status, detention conditions and state of health of Vardanyan.

In addition to having served as Artsakh State Minister this year, Vardanyan is a co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.