Azerbaijani authorities on Thursday extended the pre-trial incarceration period of all imprisoned former Artsakh leaders by another four months, directly defying international calls against the arrests.

During the days of the forced mass exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, Azerbaijani authorities arrested Artsakh’s former presidents Arkady Ghoukasian, Bako Sahakian and Arayik Harutyunyan. Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan was also arrested. Artsakh’s former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, as well as high-ranking Artsakh army general Levon Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manoukyan were also arrested. Artsakh’s former foreign minister Davit Babayan turned himself in by traveling to occupied Shushi.

Azerbaijani authorities sentenced the former leaders on a slew of trumped up charges and assessed a four-month pre-trial remand.

An Azerbaijani court granted the respective motions and extended the custody of each accused for another four months, Azerbaijani media reported.