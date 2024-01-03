An Azerbaijani official said Wednesday that creating a land corridor through Armenia will provide unimpeded access to Nakhichevan and pointed out that for Baku this was one of the “main directions” of peace talks with Armenia.

Elchin Amirbekov, an Azerbaijani presidential envoy for special assignments, said in an interview with the Estonian television that restoring transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan was an important facet of the peace process between the two countries.

Within that context, Amirbekov said Baku’s initiative to “restore the Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor so that Azerbaijani citizens living in the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, or in the main part of the country, have unhindered land communication” was of crucial importance.

“The main direction of the negotiations is the agreement on the text of the peace agreement. It notes all the main parameters of future peace, including the restoration of communications. In addition to the main direction, there are two more: the opening of communications, as well as the delimitation and the subsequent demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said Amirbekov.

“It’s about a 42-kilometer railway line, which, unfortunately, was destroyed as a result of the conflict. It’s not just about building the missing section. By the way, this work is almost finished by us. I mean the Horadiz-Agbend section. Unfortunately, the Armenian side has not even started working on the technical rationalization of this project,” added the Azerbaijani official.