The government of Azerbaijan has demanded that Google remove the Armenian names of places in Artsakh from its Maps application, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry reported Thursday.

“We would like to bring to your attention that in addition to including the official names of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region in the Azerbaijani language within the Google Maps application, the issue of using fake names in the Armenian language has been raised before Google via official diplomatic channels,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva, who was referring to names of cities and towns in Artsakh currently being occupied by Azerbaijan.

According to her, a letter was sent to the company’s management regarding the “distortion of the names of the territories of Azerbaijan,” and a list of “official geographical names” of the relevant territories was submitted to the company.

“Moreover, we would like to recall that in May of this year we presented a national report prepared by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the annual session of the UN Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN),” added Abdyllayeva, who explained that the report contained a list of 4,589 settlements officially standardized and approved in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian, “as well as the names of 125 geographical places located and identified in our territories affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.”

“Resolutions adopted by the United Nations Conference on Standardization of Geographical Names do not allow changes in standardized geographical names by any competent public authority of any state, and such changes cannot be recognized by the United Nations,” said Abdullayeva, who urged Azerbaijanis to appeal to Google since “this application is based on the principle of individual requests and approaches of users.”