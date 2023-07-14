Armenia’s Foreign Minister said that Azerbaijan’s continued blockade of Artsakh, which is deepening the crisis there does not contribute to the ongoing efforts to establish peace in the region.

His remarks came a day before Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan are set to meet in Brussels in talks hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.

While visiting Lisbon, Mirzoyan told his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, emphasized that legally binding documents, among them an order by the International Court of Justice compelling Azerbaijan to ensure “unimpeded movement” along the Lachin Corridor, must be implemented.

Mirzoyan also told Cravinho that Baku must end its aggression toward Nagorno-Karabakh and commit to providing security guarantees for the rights of the people of Artsakh.

Pashinyan on Friday left for Brussels, where Michel already held a one-on-one meeting with Michel.

The Brussels talks will take place against the backdrop of a complete blockade of Artsakh, where Azerbaijan has cut off all movement along the Lachin Corridor, prompting a popular movement in Artsakh that saw thousands pour out onto the streets of Stepanakert to demand the end of the blockade.