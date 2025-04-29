As Armenian History Month concludes, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger today honored three remarkable Armenian-American leaders from the Fifth District in recognition of their impactful contributions to medicine, innovation, and community service.

The recognition took place during the Board of Supervisors’ public hearing and highlighted the cultural richness, perseverance, and significant influence of the Armenian community across Los Angeles County and beyond.

“This month, and every month, we honor the enduring legacy of the Armenian American community,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Today, I’m proud to recognize three individuals whose extraordinary achievements have made our County stronger. Their dedication, innovation, and compassion reflect the very best of public service and civic leadership.”

Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian

Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian is a trailblazer in neurosurgery and a steadfast advocate for the Armenian American community. He serves as Chief of Neurosurgery at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, Director of Neuroscience at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, and Associate Professor at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute (PNI). His clinical focus on minimally invasive brain and pituitary tumor surgery has significantly improved patient outcomes and recovery times.

In addition to treating thousands of patients, Dr. Barkhoudarian leads pioneering research to enhance surgical techniques and identify biomarkers for complex brain tumors. Through his work at the PNI Multidisciplinary Neuroanatomy and Surgical Skills Lab, he is also mentoring the next generation of neurosurgeons.

Dr. Barkhoudarian currently serves as President of the Armenian American Medical Society and previously led the Armenian International Medical Fund during his residency. He played a central role in coordinating medical relief to Armenia during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 44-day war, helping deliver critical supplies—including through the Oxygen Generator Project—to hospitals in Yerevan and Stepanakert.

Nationally, he also serves in the leadership of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, where he has chaired major education initiatives and served as Scientific Program Chair for the organization’s 2023 and 2024 annual meetings. His dedication to both medicine and humanitarian service exemplifies the highest ideals of leadership and community impact.

Dr. Frieda Jordan

Dr. Frieda Jordan is a global pioneer in immunogenetics and transplantation science whose work has saved lives and strengthened both local and international communities. She currently serves as Director of the DNA Molecular Typing Division at Foundation Laboratory in Pomona and previously held the role of Associate Director of the Immunogenetics and Transplantation Laboratory at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from King’s College London.

As co-founder and president of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR), Dr. Jordan has led groundbreaking efforts to connect patients with life-threatening blood disorders to life-saving stem cell donors. Under her leadership, the registry has expanded operations to 42 countries, recruited more than 35,000 donors, and facilitated 44 successful transplants—serving both Armenian and non-Armenian patients.

Dr. Jordan’s vision transformed ABMDR into a regional hub for innovation in healthcare. She oversaw landmark COVID-19 research published in “Frontiers in Immunology,” expanded testing capabilities to support kidney transplant patients, and helped position the registry as a key center for immunogenetic diagnostics.

In Armenia, her work was instrumental in establishing the country’s first HLA-typing laboratory and Stem Cell Harvesting Center. Under her guidance, these facilities performed the nation’s first auto transplantation, launched a national cord blood banking program, and laid the foundation for advanced medical research and training.

Beyond the laboratory, Dr. Jordan is a passionate advocate for education and international collaboration, continually elevating Armenia’s profile in the fields of immunogenetics and stem cell science.

Vahe Karapetian

Vahe Karapetian is a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist whose work has transformed industries and uplifted communities from Los Angeles to Armenia. A child of genocide survivors, Karapetian’s journey spans continents—emigrating from Lebanon to Armenia, and eventually to the United States—where he made a lasting mark on American business.

In 1971, Karapetian engineered the first mass-producible catering truck, transforming the traditional lunch wagon into what we now recognize as the modern mobile kitchen. His innovation laid the groundwork for the food truck industry, now a vibrant part of Los Angeles’ culinary and cultural landscape.

Beyond business, Karapetian has devoted more than four decades to community service and philanthropy. He was instrumental in the construction of Saint Garabed Church and its cultural center in Little Armenia, creating a cornerstone for spiritual and cultural life in the community. He also helped establish the Armenian Studies Chair at UCLA and later created the Vahe Karapetian Family Endowment Fund at USC, supporting research and education in Armenian history, language, and culture.

Most recently, he refurbished a step van for USC quarterback Anthony Mo Hassan’s nonprofit, “Second Spoon,” which distributes meals to people experiencing homelessness throughout Los Angeles—further exemplifying his commitment to service and innovation.

Karapetian’s impact extends deeply into Armenia and Artsakh. Through his support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, he has contributed to the construction and maintenance of critical highways that connect remote communities, supporting both civilian safety and regional development. He also funded initiatives like the “Voices of Artsakh” children’s choir, which offers young people from conflict-affected areas the opportunity to share Armenian culture through music on international stages. Karapetian’s life’s work reflects a powerful vision of unity, empowerment, and cultural preservation for Armenians around the world.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger commends honorees at today’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Photo credit: David Franco/Los Angeles County

“These honorees exemplify unwavering commitment to innovation, service, and the preservation of Armenian heritage,” Supervisor Barger concluded. “Their legacies will inspire generations to come and continue to enrich the cultural fabric of Los Angeles County.”