The authorities of Azerbaijan need to release all Armenian prisoners of war immediately and without any precondition, said a resolution adopted by the Basque regional parliament on Friday.

Member of Parliament Oihana Etxebarrieta Legrand declared that Azerbaijan is not implementing the provision stated in the trilateral agreements regarding the release of all Armenian prisoners of war detained during and after the conflict, adding that the Azerbaijani side needs to maintain the ceasefire and renounce attempts to invade Armenian territory.

📹 @BetaurrekoMorea:

Azerbaiyán ha incumplido el acuerdo con Armenia sobre Nagorno-Karabaj.

Es hora de exigir a Azerbaiyán:

1⃣ La liberación inmediata de los prisioneros armenios

2⃣ El respeto del alto el fuego

3⃣ El fin de sus intrusiones militares en Armenia#ArmenianGenocide pic.twitter.com/Bp193qmQ2J — EH Bildu Legebiltzarra (@ehbildu_legebil) October 8, 2021

Legrand also stated that the conflict requires a global solution and that, at this stage, it is necessary to condemn the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We express our full support to Armenia with regard to social and territorial rights,” she said.