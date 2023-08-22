Hadja Lahbib, the Belgian Foreign Minister visiting Yerevan on Tuesday, called on Azerbaijan to publicly recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity and voiced her country’s official position that the eight-month-long blockade of Artsakh must end.

“Our stance is the same both in Yerevan and Baku,” Lahbib told reporters during a press conference Yerevan with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, when asked about what her message will be when she visits Baku.

“Belgium is deeply concerned about the tension caused by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The only way out of this conflict is the negotiations process and mutual concessions. During my upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, I will tell my Azerbaijani colleague that the agreements reached as part of the meetings in 2023 under the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel have recorded positive progress,” said Lahbib.

“The leaders of the two countries have reciprocally recorded each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. I welcome the Armenian Prime Minister’s courageous statements pertaining to the path of peace. I also reiterate that the security and rights of the population must be guaranteed,” she added.

“We have welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister’s statement on publicly recognizing Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and we call on the Azerbaijani authorities to do the same,” she said.

“What matters most for us is to overcome this deadlock, in order for the humanitarian situation to improve and the living conditions for the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh to improve. This is part of the ceasefire agreement, and we call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to negotiations, be it in Washington or anywhere else,” said Lahbib.

“There are plenty of high-level negotiations. What’s lacking however, is the implementation [of agreements] on the ground,” the Belgian foreign minister said.

She added that during her meeting with Mirzoyan, the two emphasized the need for the presence of experts and commissions, who “will be able to end the animosity, will give the chance for real reconciliation and trust between the two peoples so that the two peoples living on both sides of the border get the opportunity to live in peace.”

The latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks held in Brussels showed that a peace treaty is close and therefore the leaders of both countries must do everything in order for the Armenian and Azerbaijani people to live in peaceful conditions, Lahbib said, adding that her visit is aimed at supporting and encouraging more talks.

“Belgium is deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and its deterioration. The restriction of movement along Lachin Corridor is having serious consequences, causing serious dangers of famine and disease. During our meeting, representatives of the ICRC also stated that the life of residents in Nagorno-Karabakh is in danger, which is naturally unacceptable. Belgium fully shares the EU’s stance that ensuring the security of the population of Karabakh and free movement in Lachin Corridor is Azerbaijan’s obligation. Belgium will continue to be guided by this approach in is diplomatic contacts,” Lahbib said.

The Belgian foreign minister reiterated that position during a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan later on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, she also visited Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.