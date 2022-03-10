“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” — Mark 16:15

BY ZAVEN KHANJIAN

How do you define borders? Are borders the beginning or the end of a designated space?

The latest issue of AMAA News is dedicated to the border villages of Armenia and Artsakh.

Villages are organic habitats. People live there.

When we speak of a border village, we are talking about communities, people, human beings, men, women and children, creatures born in the image of their creator. Thus, the emphasis is on life, comparatively primitive, but yet pure, honest, innocent and down to earth life.

AMAA Goris center provides uniforms for the children’s soccer team of Khnadzakh, a border village in Syunik Province

Since the dawn of AMAA’s presence in the Homeland following the 1988 earthquake, and in the more than 33 years since, the mission has exponentially grown and expanded into towns and cities, hills and valleys across Armenia and Artsakh. AMAA has touched people, touched their lives. Changed destinies and directions. Spotlighted visionaries and embraced dreamers. Helped dreams come true.

The mission has thrived both in the city and among surrounding communities in all fields within its operational boundaries: preaching the Word of God; educating the youth and adults; shielding and uplifting values; and reaching out to the orphan and the widow.

Historically, AMAA’s first encounter with a border village was just ten years ago, but the focus on border life increased right after the 2020 Artsakh War. There was an assault taking place at their door. Encroachment created anxiety, fear and darkness. There was need for steadfast resistance, holding the ground, supporting our soldiers, and a desperate need for a flood of hope, love and service.

AMAA heeded the call and was there to pay attention, watch and listen, greet, hug, and reassure through love and compassion.

Our promises to our border villages are that: we will suffer and thrive with you; we shall come in the dark and light a candle together; and we shall learn from you and together preserve the purest of our values, unstained faith, and unspoiled culture.

So, are borders the beginning or the end of a space? Matthew 5:15 reads, “People put the light on a stand and it gives light to everyone in the house.” Border villages are our lighthouses. The end of Armenia’s borders is the beginning of all the world.

Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO

Please join the AMAA to keep the light on beyond the border. Empower a border family.

