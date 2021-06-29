President Joe Biden on Monday commended Armenia for holding what he called “successful” parliamentary elections on June 20.

President Joe Biden

“Congratulations to the people of Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on successful parliamentary elections,” Biden tweeted on Monday.

“Our partnership with Armenia is one of shared values and cooperation on democratic reform and conflict resolution — we are committed to strengthening that partnership,” added Biden.

Congratulations to the people of Armenia and Prime Minister @NikolPashinyan on successful parliamentary elections. Our partnership with Armenia is one of shared values and cooperation on democratic reform and conflict resolution—we are committed to strengthening that partnership. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 28, 2021

The day after the elections, the State Department issued a similar message, in which it also highlighted the conclusions by OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission to Armenia, which gave an overall positive assessment of the June 20 vote.

“The United States is committed to strengthening our partnership with Armenia based on shared democratic values,” Ned Price a spokesperson for the State Department said in a statement on June 21.

“We commend Armenia for the progress it has made with respect to reforms and anti-corruption efforts and encourage Armenia to continue along this path, in line with the aspirations of the Armenian people, as expressed in the spring of 2018. We urge all parties to respect the rule of law and democratic principles and look forward to working with the new Government to grow our bilateral relationship and cooperation.”