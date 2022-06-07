National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States is committed to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.

“Mr. Sullivan conveyed the commitment of the United States to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region,” NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. Sullivan reportedly made the remarks during meeting with Azerbaijan’s presidential advisor Hikmat Hajiyev.

“He praised the significant and historic diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a lasting peace. Mr. Sullivan expressed support for talks hosted by President of the European Council Charles Michel. He conveyed the readiness of the U.S. to engage closely and support progress through a variety of means, including in our capacity as a Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group,” Watson added in her statement.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and discussed the latest meeting of a Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani commission to unblock transit between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Grigoryan represents Armenia in these talks and he met with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Friday in Moscow. He told reporters Monday that approaches to opening transit routes were clarified during Friday’s meeting.

Grigoryan and Tracy also discussed issues related to U.S.-Armenia cooperation, the government press service reported.

Reportedly, the two also exchanged view on direction of police reforms in Armenia, including the tasks of a patrol service and the creation a proposed interior ministry in Armenia.