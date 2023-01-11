LAS VEGAS—Poker players from across the country will gather in Las Vegas on February 11 for a Charity Poker Tournament hosted by Adam and Dan Bilzerian in support of the Children of Armenia Fund.

All proceeds will go towards COAF’s work in rural Armenia, including the establishment of a Child & Family Center, which will be named in honor of the tournament’s winner. COAF’s CFCs offer children and families access to early childhood education, speech therapy, and psychosocial services, bridging the resource gap in rural communities. In 2022, the Bilzerian Foundation established a Child & Family Center in the village of Karakert, providing critical support for 5+ communities in the Armavir region.

“We are so grateful for the support demonstrated by the Bilzerian family,” says COAF Senior Director of Development, Haig Boyadjian. “Paul Bilzerian, and his sons Adam and Dan, are proud of their Armenian heritage and feel strongly about making a lasting impact for generations of Armenia’s children.”

Dan Bilzerian at the COAF SMART Center in the Lori region of Armenia

In their quest to uplift their ancestral homeland and her people, Dan and Adam Bilzerian are determined to find new, compelling ways to bring attention to the plight of Armenians, particularly as Artsakh continues to face the stranglehold of Azerbaijan’s blockade. World-renowned poker players and businessmen, the brothers are using their influence on social media and with their family foundation to support nonprofit work in Armenia.

By partnering with COAF to host a Poker Tournament, the Bilzerian brothers are raising COAF’s visibility within their community. Both brothers will play in the Charity Tournament, giving guests the opportunity to go head-to-head with globally ranked players, within the exclusive atmosphere of Dan Bilzerian’s estate. “Our family looks forward to hosting a fun and profitable event benefiting a very worthy cause,” says Dan Bilzerian.

The deadline to register for the Bilzerian Foundation’s Charity Poker Tournament is February 1. Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to register early and online, as space is limited and the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Dan Bilzerian visiting the COAF SMART Center in the Lori region

The Children of Armenia Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 66 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions, impacting more than 107,000 beneficiaries and invested more than $70 million in rural Armenia.

Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing the SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. As an exemplary model of development, COAF SMART will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region.