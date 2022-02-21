On June 5, prayers for ABMDR patients and families will be offered at all Western Prelacy churches.

LOS ANGELES—Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan reaffirmed the Western Prelacy’s continued support of the life-saving mission of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry.

Bishop Donoyan conveyed his support during a meeting with a delegation of ABMDR representatives, which took place on February 11 at the Western Prelacy, in La Crescenta, California. The meeting was attended by ABMDR Board members including Dr. Frieda Jordan, president of the organization.

Bishop Donoyan commended ABMDR’s work in Armenia and across the diaspora, particularly in light of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. On their part, the ABMDR delegation members thanked Bishop Donoyan for energetically helping advance the ABMDR mission, including making the Prelacy Hall available for ABMDR’s annual activity-planning retreat.

Bishop Donoyan informed the ABMDR delegation that, as in previous years, prayers for ABMDR patients and families will be offered at all Western Prelacy churches on June 5. Bishop Donoyan said he will celebrate the Divine Liturgy and speak about ABMDR’s activities during his sermon that day, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, in Encino, California. Following the church service, ABMDR representatives will be on hand to answer questions by attendees and provide information on how to join ABMDR as potential bone marrow donors.

Following the meeting with the Prelate, Dr. Jordan said, “We are deeply grateful to Bishop Donoyan for helping raise awareness of the ABMDR mission, in Armenian communities throughout the Western United States, and for his very active support of all our outreach and recruitment efforts.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 32,000 donors in 44 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 38 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit the website.