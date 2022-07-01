His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia presided over and officiated the blessing of muron—Holy Water—in Antelias on Friday.

The event, which takes place every seven years, was attended by clergy and parishioners from all over the world who had converged on the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia to witness this unique tradition of the Armenian Church.

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan with Meher Der Ohanessian who served as godfather of the Muron Blessing

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan was among the high-ranking clergy who took part in the ceremony.

Vice Chair of the Western Prelacy Executive Council, Meher Der Ohanessian, served as the godfather of the entire ceremony.