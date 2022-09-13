After Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to cease hostilities.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke overnight with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express deep concern over military action along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including shelling in Armenia. Secretary Blinken urged President Aliyev to cease hostilities and stressed that the United States would push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken also spoke with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to convey the deep concern of the United States over the military actions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reports of shelling in Armenia, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“The Secretary stressed the need for disengagement of military forces and assured Prime Minister Pashinyan that the United States would push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Price added.

According to the prime minister’s press office, Pashinyan told Blinken about his government’s plans to appeal to Russia, the CSTO and the United Nations to take an active role in stopping Azerbaijan’s aggression.

Later on Tuesday, Blinken, speaking to reporters in Indiana, Blinken expressed concern that Russia could “muddy the waters” between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Reuters reported.

He said that the United States has always been concerned that Russia may “add fuel to the fire,” in order to deflect attention from the Ukraine conflict. He added, however, that Russia can also use its influence in the region to stabilize the situation.

The White House on Tuesday encourage diplomacy and dialogue the resolve the current situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Echoing Blinken’s message, White House Press Secretary John Kirby said the U.S. remained deeply concerned about the continued attacks on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, especially highlighting the shelling of Armenian targets and the damage to infrastructures in the area.

“The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia,” the State Department said shortly after the attacks on Tuesday.

“As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict. We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately,” added the statement.

On Tuesday Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also contacted the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, who earlier this year had insisted that the Karabakh conflict has not been settled and voiced the U.S. willingness to work with Russia on that front..

Mirzoyan reportedly briefed the U.S. official on Azerbaijan aggression and “stressed the urgency of a targeted and adequate response of the international community to the aggressive and provocative actions of Azerbaijan,” a foreign ministry statement said.