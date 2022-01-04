Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a telephone conversation with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed, among other issues, the process of normalization of relations with Armenia.

Blinken and Cavusoglu “….. discussed issues related to the Horn of Africa, Turkey’s appointment of a Special Envoy to discuss the process of normalization with Armenia, and opportunities to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies to address areas of mutual concern,” a State Department said in a readout.

Meanwhile, according to Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Turkey and the United States are scheduled to discuss the situation around the F-35 fighter jet program during a meeting in Washington in early 2022, Sputnik reported.

“Regarding the F-35 issue, a US delegation came to Turkey in October on account of that issue. Our delegation will discuss this matter again early in the year. This meeting is likely to take place in Washington. We have clearly stated our position to the American side; we are waiting for the results,” Akar told the Hurriyet Daily News.

As Armenia and Turkey are preparing to begin discussions on normalization of relations, which will be carried out by special envoys appointed by Yerevan and Ankara,

Turkish airline Pegasus has applied to the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia to obtain permission to operate flights to and from Istanbul and Yerevan, Sona Harutyunyan, a spokesperson for Armenia’s Territorial Development Ministry confirmed to Public Radio of Armenia.

“Pegasus has submitted an application to operate two flights a week from February,” Harutyunyan said, adding that the Civil Aviation Committee has begun reviewing the application and will make a decision within a reasonable time frame.

Last week, the Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia received permission from the local aviation authorities to carry out charter flights to and from Yerevan and Istanbul and is awaiting a similar decision from the Turkey.