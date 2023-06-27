Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday opened another round of talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, in Arlington, Va. just outside of Washington. It was announced Monday that the talks will last until Thursday.

Blinken said the United States supports Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement.

“Hosting peace talks this week with Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center. We support Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement. Dialogue is key to lasting peace,” he wrote posted Twitter.

“We continue to believe that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said ahead of the talks, which he added would cover “very sensitive” areas.

Before the closed-door talks with Bayramov, Mirzoyan and Blinken held a separate meeting where regional security and stability issued were discussed, according to a statement from Armenia’s foreign ministry.

The two touched on the process of normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Blinken and Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of following through on issues, that include ensuring that the process of delimiting borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan proceed based on the the Alma-Ata Declaration and the map drawn in 1975, a position being advanced by Yerevan during talks.

Withdrawal of troops from the border, as well as appropriately addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, as an important factor for lasting peace in the region, was also emphasized.

Mirzoyan reportedly briefed Blinken about the humanitarian crisis stemming from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor. The Armenian foreign minister emphasized the imperative for Azerbaijan to end its “warmongering rhetoric” and also to release all Armenian prisoners of war.

Issues related to opening transport routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussed.