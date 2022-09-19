U.S., Armenia, Azerbaijan Top Diplomats will Meet in New York

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire agreement reached last week after Azerbaijani forces launched a large scale attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Secretary Blinken welcomed a halt to recent hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He urged President Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire, disengage military forces, and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations”, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Armenia’s foreign ministry announced on Monday that Blinken will host a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, In New York when the top diplomat will attend the United Nations General Assembly.