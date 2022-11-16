In a conversation on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged President Ilham Aliyev to maintain the ceasefire and not allow provocations on the border.

The conversation was reported by the State Department, which added that issues related to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussed.

Blinken held a conversation about the so-called peace treaty with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday. Blinken underscored to the prime minister the need for Azerbaijan and Armenia to maintain momentum for the negotiations.

“The Secretary welcomed efforts by both Armenia and Azerbaijan to support bilateral peace discussions following talks on November 7. He underscored the need for both sides to maintain momentum for the negotiations and avoid provocations. He also urged continued progress on concrete deliverables to support the peace process,” the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday summing up Blinken’s discussion with Pashinyan.

“I urged Prime Minister Pashinyan to sustain momentum on peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the foreign ministers’ talks in Washington on November 7. The United States remains committed to these efforts,” Blinken said in Twitter post after speaking with Pashinyan.

“The sides exchanged ideas on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in particular, the November 7 meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington, and the subsequent trilateral meeting. The sides agreed to continue discussions on steps aimed at increasing the level of security and stability in the region, including the settlement of humanitarian issues,” Pashinyan’s office said about the phone call.