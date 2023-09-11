The United States warned against the “use of force” in Nagorno-Karabakh, while continuing to advance Azerbaijan’s scheme of using an alternate route to the Lachin Corridor to deliver aid to Artsakh.

“The United States is deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Sunday. “We note that humanitarian supplies are positioned near both the Lachin and Aghdam routes, and we repeat our call for the immediate and simultaneous opening of both corridors to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men, women, and children in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“We also urge leaders against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. The use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable,” added Blinken.

Blinken’s statement was followed by a social media post by U.S. Agency for International Development administrator, Samantha Power, who also called for the opening of both routes to Stepanakert.

“The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is rapidly deteriorating. It’s essential that the Lachin and Aghdam routes be reopened immediately so lifesaving assistance can reach the people of NK,” Power posted on X and shared Blinken’s statement.

Late last week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of Azerbaijani troop build-up along Azerbaijan’s border with Armenia and Artsakh and said that Baku is planning another military attack. Pashinyan urged the international community to take “serious steps” to thwart this new military threat from Baku.

During phone calls with Blind and the leaders of France, Germany and Iran Pashinyan on Saturday offered to hold “urgent” talks with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to address the military build-up.

Azatutyun.am reported that an aide to Aliyev said Saturday that no such offer has been communicated to him so far.

Yuri Kim, the acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov by phone on Saturday for the second time in two days. Bayramov was reported to repeat Azerbaijan’s allegations about Armenian “provocations” against his country’s territorial integrity.