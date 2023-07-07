BY VIKTOR KARAPETYAN

Artsakh… Blockade…

It seems that today all we think about are the many problems we are facing in Armenia. However, the mission for the youth in Artsakh is to help revive Armenia.

Since 2022, the Armenian Missionary Association of America has implemented the “Soar” (Trichk) development program for the youth in five villages in Artsakh, including Kolatak, Tbighu, Herher, Kherkhan, and Tsovathegh. During this past year, the youth in these villages have been receiving an education and acquiring several skills. While living under the blockade, it is important to convey, to each of them, their own part in the mission: We are the builders of our Homeland.

A blockade. A seven-day overnight camp. Food shortages. Lack of fuel. Power outages. It seemed impossible to run a camp under such conditions. Yet it became a reality and was actualized with great faith. Youth from different regions of the Soar program gathered in one place with one goal for seven unforgettable days.

During their time at camp, they had the opportunity to meet with several professionals, politicians, and other youth while partaking in meetings, games, meditations, and patriotic activities. We baked fresh bread on the fire, which we ate for breakfast. Due to the power outages, the program schedule was constantly changing.

Above all, the camp was filled with love. Love for a generation which, due to fate, already carries a great responsibility on its shoulders. Yet, these incredible youth realize that our Homeland, Armenia, is wounded and needs each of us to heal.

Viktor Karapetyan is the Armenian Missionary Association of America Representative in Artsakh.