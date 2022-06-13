Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools

The Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian schools issued an announcement on Monday deploring recent attacks on different Armenian schools and their administration by individuals who are questioning the schools’ commitment to the homeland and the Armenian Cause.

Below is the text of the announcement.

The Armenian nation has been in crisis for the past year, especially after the end of the 44-day Artsakh war.

We are disappointed that the commitment of Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools to our homeland and our cause are being questioned, during a time when our nation is facing so many challenges.

The Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools have not veered from our mission to serve our homeland and will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh. We condemn any attempt in fabricating and distorting the facts about our past and present commitment to our national goals.

Since 1964, this institution has wholeheartedly served the educational needs of our children and our community. Through its service and with the commitment and sacrifice of so many teachers and administrators, the Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools have been able to serve Armenia and Artsakh, while preserving our culture, history, heritage and language.

We want to reassure our community that the Prelacy Armenian Schools, to this day, continue to support and assist Artsakh. In April 2022, in order for us to show solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Artsakh and Armenia, we advised all Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools to raise the flag of the Republic of Artsakh on our campuses and called on all our administrators to continue their support of the people of Artsakh to make sure we all do our part in their struggle for self-determination and independence. Furthermore, our latest initiative has been to partner with Schools in Artsakh who are in dire need of resources and assistance. Over the past few months, we have been in constant contact and have held virtual meetings with School administrators in Artsakh to provide any assistance needed to ensure that they are able to serve the educational needs of the young generations in Artsakh.

We call upon all those questioning our commitment to our homeland to cease from spreading misinformation to our youth and community, which only causes unnecessary conflicts. The Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools is an educational institution that has gone above and beyond to preserve the core values of national identity.

Our record and dedication to our homeland, Artsakh and our cause are well-established and the Board of Regents will not allow futile conflicts to slither their way into the Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools. Our schools have a sacred mission which must be valued and collectively protected.

We urge our administrators, teachers and staff to continue selflessly serving our noble mission and we thank all our parents for believing in our mission and entrusting their children’s education to the Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools.

Board of Regents

Prelacy Armenian Schools

June 13, 2022