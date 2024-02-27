BY ALEEN ARSLANIAN

A persentation book signing event was held at the Primate’s Reception Room at the Western Diocese on Sunday for Dr. Vartan Tachdjian’s latest book, “Return to Homelessness”—a deep dive into the four days and three nights he spent in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood more than 30 years ago.

In attendance were more than 50 community members, guests, and dignitaries, including Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and Glendale City Councilmember Ardashes Ardy Kassakhian, who offered remarks during the event.

The event opened with welcoming remarks made by emcee Dr. Simon Keoshgerian, who welcomed attendees and congratulated Dr. Tachdjian on the publication of his fourth book.

Dr. Vartan Tachdjian

According to Dr. Keoshgerian, due to the circumstances of his upbringing, Dr. Tachdjian dreamed of “becoming a doctor and helping the poor” from a young age. He noted that Dr. Tachdjian feeds local homeless communities during the holidays and has always remained “faithful to his decision to help the underprivileged.”

Dr. Tachdjian’s biography was presented by Bedros Anserian, an immigration specialist and author. Anserian spoke about how Dr. Tachdjian, the son of Armenian Genocide survivors, was born in a refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, and spent several years struggling to acquire housing. He discussed the impact those early-life circumstances had on the physician.

Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian

Anserian mentioned Dr. Tachdjian’s many achievements, for both his local Armenian community and the larger diaspora, including serving as pediatrician at the Vahan Tekeyan School in Beirut; advisor for the AGBU Middle East chapter; chairman of the AGBU SFV chapter; co-founding the Armenian American Medical Society; consulting with Doctors Without Borders; indicted to the European Academy of Sciences in Paris; organizing the Armenian Medical World Congress in Lebanon; co-founding the Armenian Medical World Association.

“We know that he stays young, because, according to his words, ‘When you are treating children and helping mankind, you have no choice but to maturely stay young,’” said Anserian, while congratulating Dr. Tachdjian for reaching an “emotional milestone.”

Dr. Simon Keoshgerian

Following Anserian’s remarks, soprano Anahid Nercessian performed two songs by Gomidas for attendees.

Dr. Dzovinar Tekelian-Keoshgerian, a guest speaker at the event, recalled how her father, who was Dr. Tachdjian’s colleague and friend, “always spoke with deep respect about the doctor’s talent.” She discussed how the physician and author inspired her to embark on medical missions with her husband, Dr. Simon Keoshgerian, and their children. “Your example has inspired so many of us. You and your life’s work is a testament to good deeds,” Dr. Tekelian-Keoshgerian said.

Bedros Anserian

Councilmember Kassakhian, who presented Dr. Tachdjian’s book to attendees, spoke about how several books were written by the generation that survived the Armenian Genocide, but very few by the generation that followed.

“I’ve heard of Bourj Hammoud, but I didn’t know how Bourj Hammoud came to be. In his memoir, Dr. Tachdjian reveals how it was a homeless encampment—a refugee camp. Hence the title, ‘Return to Homelessness,’ because this is about the life of someone who is born into homelessness, becomes a doctor through his own hard work, comes to Los Angeles and returns to the homeless encampments of L.A. I thought it was a very fascinating look into two different worlds,” Kassakhian told Asbarez at the event, adding that individuals like Dr. Tachdjian deserve to be celebrated.

Dr. Dzovinar Tekelian-Keoshgerian

“Homelessness is increasing everywhere, and kindness can reverse sadness into happiness,” said Dr. Tachdjian as he discussed how each kind act he received, especially during his time at the refugee camp, taught him that kindness is contagious. “Whoever reads this book will realize how kindness can heal many of life’s sad parts, including homelessness,” he said.

Dr. Tachdjian thanked attendees for taking part in the book signing event, and offered special thanks to Archbishop Derderian, the guest speakers and performer, and the AAMS. He also thanked his late wife, Madeleine, who he said was “physically absent, but spiritually always present.”

Glendale City Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian

“My wish is to see the world in a better state of health, and my message is: By offering a piece of your bread to someone in starvation, by dedicating years to your community as a form of donation, and by pledging some of your money to the betterment of your nation, your time and energy will never be depleted. Instead, your generosity will perpetually be repeated,” Dr. Tachdjian added, while asking attendees to remember Vahan Tekeyan’s famous quote, “The only thing left in life is what you give to someone else.” («Կեանքի մէջ կը մնայ այն միայն որ կու տաս ուրիշին։» )

In his remarks, Archbishop Derderian spoke about Dr. Tachdjian’s “unshakable dedication” to the homeless community. “You have helped the underprivileged. You have not ignored them. You have found a very special way to relieve the pain and the agony of the homeless people—inspiring them with life and abundance. For you to be next to a homeless person, talking to them, feeding them, becoming their friend—it means the world,” said Archbishop Derderian, while discussing how reading “Return to Homelessness” has made him more observant.

Soprano Anahid Nercessian

The event closed with a reception, during which Dr. Tachdjian signed copies of “Return to Homelessness.”

“In contrast to my usual shirt, tie, slacks, and signature white coat, I was wearing a thick sweatshirt under a parka jacket. It would be cold in the night, and I’d put on two layers of socks. Without my white lab coat, I would not be recognized as Dr. Vartan Tachdjian or ‘Dr. T.’ Earlier, Madeleine dropped me off about a mile away, just past skid row, for me to walk to the Sixth Street Viaduct bridge. Under this bridge in downtown Los Angeles would be where I would sleep for three days,” reads an excerpt from “Return to Homelessness.”