The Collective Security Treaty Organization is closely following the development of the situation in the South Caucasus, the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas said in an interview with multimedia edition of “Allies,” adding that border disputes must be resolved exclusively via diplomacy.

“We are closely following the development of the situation in the South Caucasus and are in constant contact with the Armenian side. A few days ago I returned from Yerevan, where I thoroughly discussed the situation with the country’s leadership,” Zas said.

“I highly appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation, which is carrying out a very important peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh and, with the consent of the parties, actually assumed the role of a mediator in settling the consequences of the bloody war that broke out last year. These efforts of Russia made it possible to stop the hostilities, save a huge number of lives, restore the areas affected by the hostilities in a short time and provide their residents with food, clothing and medicine,” the Secretary General added.

He noted that the CSTO is convinced that border disputes must be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means. The organization supports the intentions of Armenia and Azerbaijan enshrined in the Trilateral Statement of November 26, regarding the establishment of a Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the two states with its subsequent demarcation.

“We also support the steps taken by the Government of Armenia to resolve the situation politically and diplomatically. We consider this the only way out. I very much hope that compromise solutions to all problems in this region will be found,” Stanislav Zas said.