A commission tasked with opening of transport and transit roads between Armenia and Azerbaijan met over the weekend in St. Petersburg, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said in response to press inquiries on Wednesday.

The meeting between Grigoryan and his Azerbaijani and Russian counterparts, who chair the commission on the process, took place on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Forum that concluded Monday.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed the meeting and welcomed the efforts of the commission to intensify the process.

“We welcome the intensification of the activity of the trilateral working group led by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries dealing with the unblocking of economic and transportation communications in South Caucasus,” said Zakharova.

“As you know, the working group held its 10th meeting on June 3, when the sides managed to bring their positions closer on a number of issues. The discussions continued from June 16 to 17 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The Russian side will continue providing close support to this process,” Zakharova added.

She did not elaborate on specifics during her weekly press briefing and asked reporters to inquire from the co-chairs of the commission.