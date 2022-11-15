France’s Senate on Tuesday, by a vote of 295 to 1, adopted a resolution that allows France to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan for its attacks against Armenia, aggression against Artsakh and called on Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops from Armenia.

The resolution also condemned Azerbaijan for its attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory in September and reaffirmed France’s earlier recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.

More than a dozen senators rose to speak in favor of the resolution, most of issuing warning about the Turkey-Azerbaijan axis and threat of Pan-Turkism and “neo-Ottomanism” that can plague Europe.

Also speaking during the debate of the resolution was Olivier Becht, France’s Foreign Trade Minister who was representing the country’s foreign minister.

In his remarks, Becht said that France had a duty to protect Armenia and undertake efforts to end the use of force in the region. He also said that France was one of the first countries to mobilize after the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia on September 13. Becht also reaffirmed France’s demands on Baku to return all Armenian prisoners of war.

Ahead of Brecht, 13 senators spoke in favor of the motion. They were the resolution’s author, Bruno Retailleau, as well as Patrick Kanner, Pierre Ouzoulias, Jacques Le Nay, André Guiol, Valerie Boyer, Joël Guerriau, Guillaume Gontard, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, Alain Cazabonne, Étienne Blanc And Stéphane Le Rudulier.

This is developing story.