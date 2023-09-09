Artsakh authorities announced Saturday that Russian assistance will be delivered to Stepanakert via the road from Aghdam. At the same time an agreement has been reached to restore the humanitarian transit along the Lachin Corridor.

“The Russian government has initiated an effort to provide humanitarian aid to the Republic of Artsakh, given the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The aid, which includes Russian-made essential products, has been sent to Artsakh through the Russian Red Cross by their vehicles,” said an announcement by the Artsakh InfoCenter.

“The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, based on the need to mitigate the severe humanitarian problems resulting from the total blockade by Azerbaijan, have decided to allow access of the Russian goods to our republic through the town of Askeran. At the same time, an agreement has been reached to restore humanitarian shipments by the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross along Lachin Corridor,” the InfoCenter added.

This is a developing story.