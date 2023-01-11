Britain’s Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher said that his country did not block a statement drafted by the United Nations Security Council during its special session that focused on the Lachin Corridor closure last month.

Following the December 20 UN Security Council session convened to address Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, France’s representative announced that an announcement outlining the UN’s action on the matter was drafted but not approved.

Later it was reported that the UN representative of the UK, along those of Russia, Albania and the United Arab Emirates, had blocked the approval of the announcement, whose fate still remains unclear.

“While I cannot comment on private conversations between members of the UN Security Council, the UK was part of discussions aimed at producing a statement that would advocate for the reopening of the Lachin Corridor,” Gallagher told Armenpress in response to written questions submitted by the news agency.

UK Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher

“I want to emphasize that the UK did not coordinate with Russia, Albania and the UAE on this, and can confirm that the UK did not block the UNSC press statement,” Gallagher added.

“We are extremely concerned about the humanitarian impact the closure of the road is causing and we have repeatedly called for it be reopened. We worked in good faith through several rounds of negotiations to agree on a text but unfortunately it was not possible to construct a statement that was acceptable to all members of the Security Council,” explained Gallagher.

A group of Azerbaijanis posing as environmental activists have been blockading the Lachin corridor since December 12. They are protesting what they call illegal operations at a nearby copper mine. It was later reported that Azerbaijan had sold the mine operation rights to a British-based company.

Gallagher was asked by Armenpress about the sale of the mine rights to a British company as Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Artsakh.

“The agreement between the Anglo Asian Mining company and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a private commercial matter. While Anglo Asian Mining is listed on the London Stock Exchange, the UK government does not own any shares in the company or sit on its management board,” said Gallagher.

“The dispute over rights to natural resources is an illustration of why it is so important for both Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage with each other to achieve a sustainable and peaceful settlement to the conflict,” Gallagher rationalized.

The British ambassador was asked by Armenpress whether his government is planning to take steps to end the blockade and mitigate a humanitarian crisis, and if so, was it considering sanctions against Azerbaijan.

“The UK Government has made clear that blocking the Lachin corridor and disrupting gas supplies in winter risk severe humanitarian consequences. We continue to urge the governments of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to abide by all ceasefire commitments in good faith. This is consistent with our support for international efforts to facilitate a sustainable and peaceful settlement to the conflict. The Minister for Europe reinforced this position in calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in September, in recent meetings with senior officials from both countries, and in meetings in London with the Armenian and Azerbaijani ambassadors to the UK,” said Gallagher.

“A lasting settlement can only be reached through peaceful, diplomatic means. The UK continues to support the internationally-led negotiation efforts that seek to secure stability and peace in the region,” the British Ambassador added.