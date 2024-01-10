The International Relations and Defense Committee of the British House of Lords held a hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Thomas de Waal and Marina Nagai were invited to give their independent opinions to questions raised by their House of Lords committee peers.

The Armenian National Committee of UK participated in the hearing with the presence of its Chairperson Annette Moskofian.

Ahead of the hearing, the ANC-UK had sent briefings to be distributed to the committee members on war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide, destruction of cultural and religious heritage and POWs and illegal abductees.

The ANC-UK also asked Luis Moreno Ocampo, the Lemkin Institute, Tatoyan Foundation, Etchmiadzin, HART and Global Witness to submit reports to the committee ahead of the session.