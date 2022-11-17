NEW YORK—After two years of virtual gatherings, the Children of Armenia Fund’s signature Gala will be held in-person once again in New York City this year. The 19th Annual COAF Holiday Gala: Building a Nation will take place on Saturday, December 17 at Cipriani 25 Broadway. Funds raised will go towards the continuous advancement of COAF’s four pillar programs in villages across Armenia: Education, Health, Child and Family Services, and Economic Development. As the country faces challenging times, these programs are needed more than ever to inspire hope and contribute to a better quality of life in rural Armenia.

This year’s benefit will be hosted by KTTV FOX11’s Good Day L.A. Anchor Araksya Karapetyan, and COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian. A special appearance will be made by Emmy and Tony-award-winning Actress Andrea Martin who has emceed several of COAF’s galas in the past. The Gala features a silent auction by celebrity auctioneer Gabriel Butu, and musical performances by world-renowned violinist Ara Malikian, as well as talented youth and special guests from Armenia. Benefactors Peter and Marilyn Sarkesian will be honored with the COAF 2022 Humanitarian Award in recognition of their generous contributions to various initiatives.

Araksya Karapetyan

The COAF Gala is one of the most anticipated events in the Armenian Diaspora. It attracts guests from all around the world each year who celebrate COAF’s monumental work and offers a platform for individuals who lend their support to advance rural Armenia. Funds raised through the Gala have enabled COAF to provide more than 107,000 beneficiaries in 60+ villages and their families with access to vital resources and services lacking in most rural communities, such as psychological and social services, child development programs, dental care, cancer screenings, and more.

“The innocent youth living in villages across Armenia must be reassured that the Diaspora cares and is invested in securing opportunities that will allow these future generations of our homeland to prosper and thrive. Yes, these are uncertain and turbulent times in Armenia, which is why we must not give up and unite for our kids back home who are in search of light, love and hope needed to persevere,” states COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian.

Supporters worldwide can tune in to watch the “Building a Nation” benefit on December 22 on USArmenia. To learn more about the Gala or sponsorship opportunities visit coaf.org/gala2022 or email Haig Boyadjian at haig.boyadjian@coaf.org.

Ara Malikian

Since its inception in 2004, COAF has been at the forefront of rural development in Armenia, and has taken enormous strides towards combating social inequity by investing in the nation’s most potent asset – its youth. By empowering rural youth and their families with holistic education, healthcare, social services and economic development programs and the resources they need to thrive today, COAF is preparing the next generation of changemakers who will revitalize their communities, and become the foundation for a strong, sustainable nation.

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 66 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions, impacting more than 107,000 beneficiaries.

Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing the SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. As an exemplary model of development, COAF SMART will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region.