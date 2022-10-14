Burbank Public Library will host a screening of “What Will Become of Us” on Oct. 27

Burbank Public Library is hosting an event spotlighting the Armenian American community, as a part of the library’s 2022 Burbank Reads program. This year’s theme, “Community and Belonging,” explores and promotes social connectedness, civic engagement, and empathy for neighbors. The event will be held on Thursday, October 27 from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, located at 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505.

A screening of “What Will Become of Us,” a film that explores issues Armenian immigrants face, will take place, followed by a panel discussion featuring filmmakers and co-directors of “What Will Become of Us,” Stephanie Ayanian and Joseph Myers, and Deputy Director of the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, Dr. Shushan Karapetian.

A scene from “What Will Become of Us”

Their struggle speaks to the many immigrant communities who have experienced trauma. 100 years ago, Armenians were nearly annihilated by genocide. Today, often unrecognized, it remains defining – while the long shadow of the Genocide creates a burden for young Armenian Americans, discouraging them from taking up their culture. “What Will Become of Us” follows six Armenian Americans – famous and otherwise – as they navigate the 100th Anniversary of the Genocide and strive to forge identities for the next 100 years. Can Armenian Americans create a new future – honoring their past, while unshackling themselves from its trauma?

Comedian and actress Lory Tatoulian and musician/songwriter Sebu Simonian, who are both featured in the film, will also attend the screening of “What Will Become of Us.”

For more information or to register for the event, call 818-238-5620 or visit the website.